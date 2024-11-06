Advertisement
Despite bomb threats and disinformation, a fairly smooth US election

By Nick Corasaniti and Jim Rutenberg
New York Times·
6 mins to read
Voting and voting counting continues in the 2024 US Election in key swing states as we await a result

A barrage of threats, widespread disinformation and a security lapse in Milwaukee marred Election Day in some places. But officials say the voting stayed on track.

Americans navigated a fraught voting landscape on Election Day as a largely smooth voting process early in the day was buffeted by bomb , widespread disinformation and unabated anxiety over the election outcome and aftermath.

