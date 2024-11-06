Voters waited their turn outside an apartment building serving as a polling site in Philadelphia. Photo / Michelle Gustafson, The New York Times

Election officials described the election process as generally smooth, safe and secure; long lines were present but not widespread, and most glitches caused by machines or human error were swiftly addressed.

Former President Donald Trump tried to create a sense of widespread chaos in key cities, making claims of fraud in Detroit and Philadelphia without offering evidence. The Philadelphia district attorney said there was “no factual basis whatsoever” to Trump’s claims.

Voters in key counties in battleground states were already having to navigate bulletproof glass and security fences at polling locations. Some sites also saw the appearance of conservative activists hunting for examples of rare fraud.

For instance, partisan polling observers sought to copy down serial numbers from the backs of voting machines at a southwest Philadelphia precinct, leading to those people’s temporary expulsion.

The observers appeared to be keying off a persistent false narrative from 2020 about how voting machines had stolen votes from Trump.

After four years of such storylines, some Trump supporters have been primed to see fraud in the normal process of administering elections. And the day brought a stream of false allegations on social media that inflated inevitable election day glitches into something more nefarious that could feed efforts to challenge a losing result in the days ahead.

In Cambria County, Pennsylvania, a rural red county east of Pittsburgh, machines were unable to scan voters’ ballots in the morning. The issue was eventually resolved, and a court ordered polling locations throughout the county to remain open two extra hours, until 10pm.

But Trump supporters on Elon Musk’s social network, X, suggested the problems were part of a plot to disenfranchise voters in a county that heavily favoured Trump four years ago.

Officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency rebutted reports of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. “We have no data or reporting to support these claims,” said Cait Conley, a senior official.

In Milwaukee, election officials sought to head off another potential source of disinformation, after discovering that 13 tabulators had the doors covering their power switches and data ports unlocked. Officials said that they would have to retabulate 31,000 votes.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee, described it as “an unacceptable example of incompetent election administration” in a critical state, but city officials said it was relatively minor.

“The greatest harm you could have done would be to reset the machine,” said Jeff Fleming, a city spokesperson, explaining that the additional step could add an hour or 90 minutes to the night’s count. “The corrective action has much more to do with providing a level of confidence with the results than anything else.”

The very present threat that Trump would try to overturn the results again added to the anxiety being expressed by voters at polling locations throughout swing states, many now equipped with panic buttons and police officers stationed outside.

Eleanor Boyle, 77, from Warminster Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, said that while she had faith in Pennsylvania and national elections, the voting had left her anxious and unsettled. She fears Trump supporters will not accept a loss; she watched the January 6, 2021, chaos at the Capitol in horror.

“I’m very worried that there could be violence throughout the whole country, not just the Capitol,” said Boyle, who goes by Bunny. When she mentioned to her sewing group that she planned to volunteer at the polls, “people asked if I was afraid – even here, in Warminster”.

Officials said they were prepared. As District Attorney Larry Krasner of Philadelphia put it while warning those who might make trouble at polling stations, “F around and find out”.

Late Tuesday, election officials in Washington Township, near Pittsburgh, moved swiftly to head off a local plan to conduct a hand audit, which was not permitted under state law, by winning an emergency court order blocking it.

But there was also a level of hypervigilance that led to accusations of voter intimidation that did not pan out. For instance, a report that conservative activists had “intimidated” voters outside a polling station in Lee County, North Carolina, amounted to an overheard, harsh comment directed at a Latino voting rights group at the same polling station.

Some places that were hotspots in the 2020 election were relatively serene Tuesday night. Daniel Baxter, director of elections for Detroit, remarked just after the polls closed on the stark difference at the Huntington Place convention centre in Detroit this time compared with 2020.

Four years ago, the convention centre, then known as the TCF Centre, was the site of a dramatic and chaotic scene as Republicans grew angry, and that scene turned nearly into a riot as the count stretched into the early morning hours.

The convention centre Tuesday evening was calm and orderly.

“No one is banging on windows,” Baxter told reporters Tuesday. “I think I hear people singing ‘Kumbaya.’” He continued: “It’s very peaceful here today.”

Dana Nessel, the Democratic attorney general of Michigan, said that voting had gone largely smoothly in her state Tuesday, as was to be expected; she recalled that Election Day in Michigan in 2020 was largely calm, and it was not until the counting process began that disputes broke out. This year, she said, poll workers, election officials and law enforcement are ready for it.

“The important thing for me to let people know,” she said, “is that there’s going to be accountability.”

