Emmanuel Littlejohn, 52, was executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma. Photo / Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AFP
A man was put to death by lethal injection yesterday in the US state of Oklahoma, officials said, and Alabama carried out an execution with nitrogen gas, the second time such a method has been used in the United States.
The two killings bring the total number of executions this year in the United States to 18, including five in the past week.
Emmanuel Littlejohn, 52, was executed by lethal injection in Oklahoma for the murder of 31-year-old Kenneth Meers during a convenience store robbery in 1992.
While admitting he was present at the scene, he has always denied being the one who shot Meers.
Both he and his accomplice Glenn Bethany blamed each other for the killing.
The White House, under Democratic President Joe Biden, said it was “deeply troubled” by Alabama’s use of nitrogen in January.
It also drew rebukes from civil liberties groups, the European Union and the UN human rights office.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, had announced in advance that she would not exercise her clemency power for Miller.
A previous attempt to execute Miller by lethal injection in September 2022 was called off at the last minute due to difficulties inserting the intravenous tube and administering the lethal chemicals in the allotted time.
The death penalty has been abolished in 23 of 50 US states. Six others (Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee) observe a moratorium on executions by decision of the governor.