Dad kills family after making chilling social media post

Kyle Milliken, 41, gunned down 35-year-old Ashley Milliken, 13-year-old Kjae Milliken and eight-year-old Kycohn Millken before killing himself in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo / Facebook

A man who allegedly killed his two children and their mother took to Facebook just hours beforehand to accuse his wife of betraying him.

Kyle Milliken, wife Ashley and their two sons 13-year-old Kyle and Kycohn, 8, were all found dead in their Kentucky home on Sunday night.

Police now believe Milliken shot his family before killing himself. Autopsies were performed on all four family members on Monday, with the results still pending.

Just hours before their death Milliken took to Facebook to share dozens of photos of his sons, writing that "my kids are my everything".

"If she is not happy You can't make her happy! A lot of the time, she was going to do it anyway, but when u pick someone up and carry them for years and she still betray you, what do you do (sic)?" he wrote.

Kyle Milliken shared the rambling Facebook post hours before killing his family. Photo / Facebook

The family's pastor, Chad Lamb, told news station Local 6 that he was "in shock" at the news of their deaths.

"It's just heartbreaking for the community. It's a well-known family — well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now," he said.

Loved ones have taken to Facebook to express their grief over the family's deaths labelling them "heartbreaking".

"My eyes are swollen, my heart is in pieces, and my mind is still in a million places, but I know that the impact they left in so many will go on FOREVER!" one person wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

