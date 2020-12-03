Website of the Year
Lockdown and protests: What's it like policing London in 2020

18 minutes to read
The Times
By: Christina Lamb

What's it like policing London through a pandemic? In a rare interview, the Met police chief walks Christina Lamb along the thin blue line.

It's the grimmest of days in Gravesend and petrol bombs are

