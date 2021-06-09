Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria records four new local cases

PM Jacinda Ardern says a Melbourne family caught breaching travel bubble rules are facing "consequences". Video / ABC Australia

Victoria has recorded four new local cases of coronavirus on Thursday as Melburnians prepare to come out of a two-week lockdown.

"The four new locally-acquired cases are from the same household and investigations into acquisition source are under way," the Department of Health said.

There are now 78 active cases and 180 exposure sites across the state.

Melburnians will be released from a two-week lockdown at 11.59pm tonight, but harsh Covid-19 measures will remain in a bid to keep the community virus-free.

Further lockdowns not ruled out

Acting Premier James Merlino has refused to rule out Victoria experiencing further lockdowns in the future, saying vaccination was the path to keeping eased restrictions in place.

"In terms of any further lockdowns, whether we are talking about Victoria, New South Wales, WA or SA this is a global pandemic and it is impacting our nation," he said.

"The path to easing of restrictions completely and living a normal life is the successful rollout of the Commonwealth's vaccination programme and the construction and the operation of a purpose-built quarantine facility for our highest risk people. That has always been the path through this pandemic.

"In the meantime, we make our hotel quarantine system as safe as we possibly can and if and when there is an outbreak, we absolutely run it to ground so we can get back to the life that we're enjoying just a few weeks ago."

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino. Photo / Getty Images

Restrictions will be revised 'week-by-week'

The restrictions in place across the state will be revised on a "week-by-week" basis, with authorities unable to confirm when Victoria will "snap back" to pre outbreak conditions.

"It is a week by week respect, as the acting premier has flagged, we are looking aspirationally to the kind of levels that regional Victoria are moving to now in a further week. That would be my further hope," chief health officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

"We can be surprised on a day by day basis around what can emerge, and we have to recognise it remains a reasonably volatile situation.

"The idea of a snap back to absolutely no restrictions whatsoever, no one has done that after significant community transmission, it didn't happen after Avalon, it hasn't happened after other significant community outbreaks, and so we have to move by increments, safely, but with the minimum restrictions that we know will continue to control this."

The following restrictions will apply to Melbourne after the lockdown ends tonight:

• The five reasons to leave home will no longer apply and the 10km travel limit will increase to 25km

• The only reasons to travel outside the 25km travel limit will be for work, education, caregiving or getting the vaccination

• Travel to regional Victoria is still banned

• The ban on visitors to households remains in place but outdoor gatherings will be increased to a limit of 10 people

• Schools will resume face-to-face learning from Friday

• Masks will no longer be required outdoors unless you can't maintain a 1.5 metre distance. They remain a requirement in indoor settings

• Funerals will be capped at 50 people and weddings will be limited to 10

• Religious ceremonies will be capped at 50 people inside

• Offices will be able to return to 25 per cent capacity, or a limit of 10 people, whichever is greater. People are still being asked to work from home where possible

• Restaurants and cafes can reopen for seated service with up to 100 people per venue and a maximum of 50 inside

• Retail can reopen subject to the one person per 4sq m rule

• Beauty services can resume for services where a mask can be worn

• Community sport can resume training

• Auctions can happen outdoors with max 50 people