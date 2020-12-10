Covid 19 coronavirus: US hits harrowing new daily record with over 3000 deaths

The US coronavirus surge since October 2020. Image / Twitter

The United States has been breaking coronavirus records on a daily basis, but this morning the nation hit a harrowing new milestone.

Overnight, the nation recorded 3,046 Covid-19 deaths in a single day, a pandemic record. That's more than the entire death toll of the 9/11 attacks in 2001 which claimed the lives of 2,996 people.

The number of new cases also rose back above 200,000 and hospitalisations due to the virus hit a record for the third day in a row.

US tallies more than 3,000 deaths in a single day. And we still haven't hit the expected Thanksgiving wave of deaths. It's going to be a rough winter. — Markian Hawryluk (@MarkianHawryluk) December 10, 2020

We now have more deaths today than on 9/11. This will continue every day, more or less, for three weeks or so, most likely. I can't really get my head around it, and I supposed no one can. It's wrenching and horrifying and enraging. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 10, 2020

Every day is 9/11. If this was terror and not a pandemic... heartbroken for the families of these innocent souls. https://t.co/Ogc24OqgXP — Sam Bart (@SamBart89) December 10, 2020

For the first time ever, the US reports more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.



More people died today in the US than on 9/11.https://t.co/elPhf9q1Cv pic.twitter.com/nvpYSu5tDD — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) December 10, 2020

Daily deaths from Covid in America now exceed all other 24-hour mass death events in US history, barring the worst day of the Civil War (1862 Antietam) and the Galveston Hurricane (1900). — Matt Nippert (@MattNippert) December 10, 2020

One American is dying of coronavirus every 30 seconds as Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief US health expert, warns the country faces a "crisis situation" in the months to come.

"The effect of Thanksgiving is going to be realised two weeks from now, literally as we are getting into the travelling season for Christmas and Hanukkah," Fauci said last week.

"I'm appealing to the American public to please realise that this is real. This is not fake, this is not a hoax. Literally every day another record is broken."

US coronavirus surge since October 2020. #MaskUp folks.



We haven’t even seen the worst yet. We are so damn screwed. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/98j7UETOMU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 4, 2020

So far, the US has recorded 15,089,621 virus cases and a total of 285,643 deaths – figures that are much worse than those seen in hard-hit developing nations like India and Brazil.

There has been a 24 per cent increase in new cases across America in the past week alone.

The US is expected to grant emergency authorisation for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week, after each reported they were 94.5 to 95 per cent effective against Covid-19 in trials.

"The vaccine's critical," Dr Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response co-ordinator, told NBC News.

"But it's not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge."