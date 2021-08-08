Covid 19 coronavirus: South-east Queensland lockdown to end; Victoria reports 11 new cases

Medical staff prepare to enter locked-down public housing flats in Melbourne on July 5, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

South-east Queensland's lockdown will end at 4pm today (local time) after only nine Covid-19 cases were recorded during the latest reporting period.

Some restrictions will remain in place, including border bans for travellers from NSW and Victoria.

However, the Far North Queensland city of Cairns and Yaribah have been put into lockdown after an unexpected case has thrown contact tracers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she "was very concerned" after a taxi driver was infectious in the community for 10 days.

The lockdown will begin from 4pm today and last for three days.

Seven of today's nine local cases are linked to the Brisbane Indooroopilly cluster, but one case is under investigation on the Gold Coast, and the other is the Cairns taxi driver case.

Palaszczuk confirmed there would still be some rules in place for all those living in the sunshine state.

"The lockdown will end in those 11 LGAs [local government areas], but some restrictions must stay in place for the next two weeks," she said.

"So, it will end at 4pm, but we are not out of the woods. I just want everyone to have a really good understanding that we are dealing with the Delta strain."

It comes after 13 cases were recorded yesterday, all linked to known clusters.

None of those cases were infectious in the community.

Victoria reports 11 local cases

Victoria has recorded 11 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as the state battles another wave of Delta infections.

All of today's local cases are linked to previously confirmed cases, but none were in quarantine during their infectious period.

Victorians were plunged into their sixth lockdown on Thursday.

Yesterday, Premier Daniel Andrews warned that the number of cases in the state would rise throughout the lockdown.

Reported yesterday: 11 new local cases and 2 new cases acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 17,360 vaccine doses were administered

- 38,179 test results were received

"Our system will be overrun if we don't bring this under control," he said.

"We have it within us to continue to do this work, as tough and gruelling as it is, none of us have the luxury of pretending that this is over."

More than 38,000 Covid tests were carried out in Victoria yesterday and more than 17,000 vaccinations were administered.

Andrews has previously warned that the virus "would go where the vaccine isn't" as he urged more people to come forward for testing.

He is expected to front a press conference later today.

New South Wales

The NSW Government is reportedly under pressure from the Federal Government and their state counterparts to implement stronger lockdown restrictions.

It comes after NSW recorded 319 locally transmitted cases of Covid yesterday - the highest daily infection tally so far. Five more Covid-related deaths were also reported.

Nine Newspapers reported this morning that NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is not going to immediately increase restrictions.

"We are satisfied that the orders in place are appropriate," he said.

"The real problem remains: it doesn't matter what orders you put in place if people ignore them. It's about time that part of the community that is not taking responsibility for their own actions started doing it."