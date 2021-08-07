Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: NSW / Sydney has 319 new cases, 5 deaths

A health worker in Bondi Junction, Sydney on July 13, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

New South Wales has recorded 319 new community Covid-19 cases - the highest daily infection tally of the current outbreak.

Officials also reported five more Covid-related deaths.

A man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s, all from south-west Sydney, died at Liverpool Hospital. A man in his 80s from the Inner West died at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Fifty-one of today's local cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 98 cases remains under investigation.

NSW recorded 319 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.



Of these locally acquired cases, 125 are linked to a known case or cluster – 108 are household contacts and 17 are close contacts – pic.twitter.com/AxHZKnF2lS — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) August 7, 2021

Of today's 319 cases, 125 are linked to a known case or cluster, and the source of infection for 194 is under investigation.

There are currently 345 Covid-19 patients in Sydney hospitals, including 56 people in intensive care, 23 of whom require ventilation. Of the 56 people in ICU, 51 weren't vaccinated.

Speaking to reporters today, NSW deputy chief health officer Jeremy McNulty said it was clear this "disease is infecting people of all ages".

"Of the 56 cases in intensive care, four are in their 20s, four of their 30s, three are in their 40s, 19 in their 50s, eight in their 60s, 14 in the 70s, and four in their 80s," McNulty said.

After two new community cases were reported in the Northern Tablelands city of Armidale, it will go into a one-week lockdown from 5pm today.

When asked about whether the state needed to go into a harsher "circuit breaker" lockdown, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard redirected the blame to rule flouters.

"We have the toughest lockdown in the country at the present time. What is not happening is people are not complying," Hazzard said.

"If people don't comply, the community will continue to suffer.

"It is simple. Stay home. Don't go out unless you have to do. Don't go and visit another household and get vaccinated."

Queensland

Queensland has recorded 13 new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 today.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said all of the cases were linked to the Indooroopilly cluster, which plunged the state into lockdown.

Twelve of the 13 cases were not in the community during their infectious period, and the state is "getting details on" the 13th case, Miles said.

"Two are household contacts of a known case at the Indooroopilly karate class," he said.

"One is a close contact from the karate class, five cases are household contacts of Ironside State School and four cases are household contacts of Indooroopilly High School.

"One is a close contact at Brisbane Boys Grammar School."

There are now 102 cases in the cluster, first detected at Indooroopilly State High School last week.

It follows the state recording 10 new cases on Friday, also all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster, which has resulted in the infection of dozens of children from three Brisbane high schools and a primary school.

Eleven local government areas of South East Queensland are in their seventh day of strict lockdown, which authorities hope they can ease as planned at 4pm on Sunday.

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 29 new local coronavirus cases as the state goes through its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began.

All of the cases were linked to an existing outbreak but were not in quarantine.

The people who were confirmed positive were among 43,618 individuals who received their Covid-19 test results on Friday.

The current Victorian outbreak first became known on Wednesday evening. The following day the state reported six local cases and went into lockdown.

Reported yesterday: 29 new local cases and 0 new cases acquired overseas.

- 22,335 vaccine doses were administered

- 43,618 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData [1/2] pic.twitter.com/HxvpQOmyUb — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) August 6, 2021

Since 8pm on Thursday, Victorians have only five legitimate reasons to leave home: shopping for essentials, work or study (if it cannot be done at home), caregiving, exercise for up to two hours and to get vaccinated.

The lockdown is scheduled to last for seven days.

The outbreak came just a day after Victorian Premier Daniel Andrew celebrated reaching a day of zero local coronavirus infections.

About 15.28 million Australians across three states – NSW, Queensland and Victoria – entered the weekend in lockdown after more than 300 local cases were confirmed across the country on Friday.