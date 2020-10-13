Covid 19 coronavirus: One person linked to two regional Victorian COVID clusters

Covid Testing sign near a testing center at Albert Park, Melbourne. Photo / Getty

In Australia, Victoria's coronavirus testing expert has confirmed one Melbourne resident spread the coronavirus in two regional areas.

Speaking to 3AW this morning, Department of Health and Human Services commander of testing and community engagement Jeroen Weimar said the individual was originally linked to the Chadstone shopping centre butcher shop cluster in Melbourne.

It is understood the positive case was permitted to work and travel in the state, and ate at the Oddfellows cafe in Kilmore during a work trip, with an employee later testing positive.

‌

The same person then travelled to Shepparton on September 30, with the city later recording three Covid-19 cases, Weimar confirmed.

‌

He said the person did not previously inform authorities of that stop.

"That information only came to the surfaced yesterday," Weimar said.