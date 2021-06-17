Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records positive cases as exposure site list grows

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said one new case had been detected, since an aircrew driver and his wife tested positive earlier this week. Photo / NCA

New South Wales' coronavirus battle is kicking off again, with the state recording another case after an aircrew driver and his wife tested positive.

The new case, a woman aged in her 70s, attended a Bondi cafe at the same time as the original couple.

NSW Health has now also been notified overnight of an additional two locally acquired cases of COVID-19. These cases will be included in tomorrow’s numbers. — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 17, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was important anyone who who was at the Belle Cafe, 103 New South Head Rd in Vaucluse on June 13 between 10.20am to 11.45am to isolate for 14 days and get tested ASAP.

Another possible case — a man from Baulkam Hills in Sydney's west — was also found. However, authorities are investigating if it is a false positive.

The cases were found among more than 23,000 tests.

The state's contact tracers sprung into action last night after a man from Sydney's east, responsible for transporting international aircrew from the airport to hotel quarantine, tested positive to coronavirus.

Berejiklian said the government was holding off on imposing any restrictions but urged Sydneysiders, especially those from the east, to refrain from engaging in big gatherings.

"If you're catching public transport, we recommend people wear a mask. At this stage, we're all on high alert," she said.

"We're asking people to modify their activity, to consider where they've been, what their movements have been and what their movements may be until we go through the next few days as the situation is evolving."