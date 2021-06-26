Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW Premier announces two-week lockdown as Sydney outbreak grows

Sydney/NSW records 29 new community cases on day 1 of partial lockdown. Video / ABC

Millions of NSW residents will go into lockdown tonight in the state's latest attempt to stamp out Covid-19 infections spreading across greater Sydney.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced further rules for NSW as infections in the state increased to 82 cases.

From 6pm today, all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into lockdown until midnight on July 9.

This means residents will only be able to leave to their homes for four reasons:

– Work or education which must be done outside the home

– To seek medical attention

– Outdoor exercise

– Care or compassionate grounds

Berejiklian made the announcement this afternoon after NSW recorded 29 new community Covid infections earlier today - the biggest rise in daily cases since the latest outbreak began. Seventeen of those cases were announced yesterday.

Cases were identified beyond the four council areas that went into lockdown last night: Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Photo / News Corp Australia

'I am putting everybody on notice'

Speaking to the media this morning, Berejiklian stressed that NSW may need to extend restrictions in light of today's news.

"I will confirm that I will be holding a crisis cabinet meeting today to discuss the health advice with my colleagues and senior public servants so that we can advise the community if we need to take any further action.



"I am putting everybody on notice that we may need to extend that during the course of the day or tomorrow.

"Some of [the new] cases may have been exposed for a number of days without the person knowing they had the virus, and that where our concern is. And that's what we will be looking at in the next few hours."