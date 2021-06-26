Covid 19 coronavirus: Sydney/NSW records 29 new community cases on day 1 of partial lockdown

New South Wales has recorded 12 new locally acquired infections as the state continues to battle the latest outbreak.
Numbers released today reported 29 locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, 17 of those were announced yesterday.
Speaking to press on Saturday morning, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian stressed that NSW may need to extend the lockdown orders, as cases were identified beyond the four locked down local government areas of Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney.
"I said a few days ago that this is the scariest time Sydney, New South Wales, has been during the course of the pandemic, and I mean that," she said.
"I will confirm that I will be holding a crisis cabinet meeting today to discuss the health advice with my colleagues and senior public servants so that we can advise the community if we need to take any further action.
"I am putting everybody on notice that we may need to extend that during the course of the day or tomorrow."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Currently the state's total outbreak is at 82 infections, and residents who live or work in the Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney council areas are now subject to stay-at-home orders until at least 12:01am on Saturday, July 3.
However, a leading epidemiology expert, Professor Mary-Louise McLaws has shared her fears that Sydney is headed for an "inevitable" wider outbreak, despite the state's latest lockdown rules.
Under the new rules, residents who live or work in the Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney council areas are subject to stay-at-home orders until at least 12.01am on Saturday, July 3.
Read More
- Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW records 22 new cases as Sydney moves into lockdown - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Limo driver at centre of Sydney outbreak makes bombshell claim - NZ Heral...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Calls for Sydney lockdown as NSW minister tests positive - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington positive traveller from Sydney confirmed as highly contagious ...
However, McLaws fears infections have already spread outside these key hotspots.
"I hope that I don't see any more cases outside the four areas and the hotspot … or the warm spot that's now been found in Manly. But I think that we will," she told the Australian Financial Review.
This comes as more than 500 residents in an apartment tower in Sydney's east were placed into lockdown after one occupant tested positive to the Delta variant.
Visitors and delivery personnel have been barred from entering the inner-city building and residents have been ordered to isolate and get tested.