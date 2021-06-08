Covid 19 coronavirus: Melbourne lockdown to end tomorrow; multiple restrictions remain in place - sources

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino. Photo / Getty Images

Melbourne residents will emerge from a tough two-week lockdown tomorrow night, with Government sources confirming restrictions will be eased across the city.

All of Victoria was plunged into a seven-day "circuit breaker" lockdown on May 27, when residents were given just five reasons to leave their homes.

The rapid spread of the virus then led authorities to extend the lockdown for Melbourne, but Government sources have confirmed restrictions will at 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Herald Sun and the ABC have confirmed the lockdown will ease as planned, but some restrictions, including travel limits, will be in place.

It is understood the Victorian Government and public health officials were working overnight to sort out the details of post-lockdown restrictions.

Victoria's Acting Premier James Merlino aimed to reassure Melbourne residents yesterday, saying the state was still on track to announce an easing of restrictions thanks to the "outstanding work" of contact tracers.

"We remain on track to later in this week announce, as we have said we have planned to do all along, further easings of restriction in regional Victoria and careful easing of restrictions in Melbourne," he said.

"This cluster was discovered after the lockdown was in place and nothing about today changes our plan. So I just want to send that very reassuring message to all Victorians. Nothing about today changes our plans."

What eased restrictions will look like

According to the Herald Sun, the Victorian Government was working out the details of the post-lockdown restrictions with public health officials last night, and they are set to be finalised this morning.

"The settings are likely to be similar to what happened for regional Victoria last week," a senior government source told the newspaper.

Melbourne residents are expected to be restricted from travelling more than 25km from their homes. In addition, visits to other people's homes will remain banned.

Restaurants and cafes will have a 50-customer limit, and outdoor get-togethers will be capped at 10 people. Masks will still be required indoors.

Source of Delta strain outbreak uncovered

The source of Victoria's concerning outbreak of the highly infectious Delta strain of Covid-19 was revealed yesterday, with health authorities linking the cluster to a returned traveller.

The Delta strain first emerged in India and has since spread to dozens of other countries, with authorities discovering it for the first time in the Australian community last week.

At least 14 confirmed cases of the mutant strain are linked to the West Melbourne cluster.

On Tuesday, Merlino confirmed a genomic match has been found between this cluster and a returned traveller who entered hotel quarantine on May 8 after arriving from Sri Lanka.

"While we have a genomic link, we do not have an epidemiological link, and further investigations are under way to see if we are able to establish any contact between the returned traveller and these families," he said.

"There's no definitive understanding of where a transmission event may have occurred but we are investigating all possibilities from the plane to travel to hotel."