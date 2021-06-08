New Caledonia in travel bubble talks with New Zealand and Australia

Quarantine-free flights to New Caledonia could be in place by the end of the year. Photo / Supplied, Air Calin

By RNZ

New Caledonia says New Zealand and Australia have expressed interest in setting up a travel bubble with New Caledonia.

Its government spokesperson Christopher Gyges said that considering the Covid-19 regimes of New Zealand and Australia, it will take at least six months to set up a bubble.

New Caledonia closed its borders last year and instituted a mandatory, government-run quarantine system for the returning residents.

International flights won't be admitted in the French territory until at least October.

New Caledonia recorded its first community case in March and imposed a one-month lockdown to eliminate the virus.

A three-way travel agreement could take six months: Oro Natural Pool at the Isle of Pines, New Caledonia. Photo / File

To date New Caledonia has recorded 128 Covid-19 cases, but no fatality.

About 15 percent of adults have been vaccinated and from tomorrow, inoculations will be open for those aged 12 and older.

Lecornu deplores slow vaccination in French overseas territories

The French overseas minister Sebastien Lecornu has the slow Covid-19 vaccine uptake in overseas territories has no link to France's vaccine supply, which has been plentiful.

In France, more than half the adult population has been inoculated while in some territories only about 10 percent has had a vaccination.

Vaccine roll out has been slow in French overseas territories: New Caledonian passengers are repatriated through Auckland International Airport last year. Photo / File

He says some people maintain a climate of mistrust beyond any scientific logic, with fear spreading on social media based on untruthful arguments.

In French Polynesia, about a third of the population has been vaccinated.

In Wallis and Futuna, the vaccine uptake has slowed to the point that vaccine stocks are to be returned in order to prevent them from expiring.

- RNZ