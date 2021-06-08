Identical twin saves sibling from jaws of crocodile in Mexico surf resort

British twin Melissa Laurie was left in a coma after her sister Georgia saved her from a crocodile. Photo / Supplied

A British tourist has been left fighting for her life in Mexico, after being saved from the jaws of a crocodile by her identical twin.

Melissa Laurie, 28, was dragged under the water by the animal while swimming in a lagoon at night with her sister Georgia. The attack has left Melissa with severe injuries, in a medically induced coma, The Times reported.

The attack happened after nightfall near in the Pacific surfing resort of Puerto Escondido. Both women received injuries in the attack.

Melissa, a zookeeper and experienced diver, knew the risks but did not see the attack coming.

The twins had taken the trip after dark to the Manialtepec Lagoon, their father Sean told the Mail Online. Glowing plankton has made the coastal lagoons popular attractions for swimmers, although there are warnings that crocodiles also inhabit the waters.

"They were swimming after dark in the bioluminescent waters when Georgia heard Melissa cry out," he said. "She called for her but she didn't reply. She could hear other members of the tour group but not did not hear anything from her sister. So, she went under looking for her."

Sean described how they had discovered his daughter only for a second attack to come from the crocodile.

"After several minutes she found Melissa floating face down on the surface. But when she was bringing her back to the boat the crocodile attacked again.

"Georgia had to fight it off. She kept punching it in the head. She suffered lacerations, bite wounds too."

"She was very brave," he said.

The twins had been due to return home in November, following an eight-month world trip. Photo / Facebook

Having been travelling the world since March, the twins were due to return home to the UK in November.

The girls' parents are attempting to fly out to visit their daughters, but this is complicated by Covid restrictions. Mexico is an 'Amber List' country, requiring UK citizens to quarantine for 10 days on return.

In a statement, the British Foreign Office confirmed that they were assisting the family.

"We are supporting the family of two British women who are in hospital in Mexico, and are in contact with the local authorities," a UK Foreign Office spokesperson said.