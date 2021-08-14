Covid 19 coronavirus: Iran goes into another lockdown

NSW case numbers hit a new high as VIC, NSW and ACT stay in lockdown. Video / 9 News

Iran says it will impose a six-day-long general lockdown in cities across the country after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, state media reported yesterday.

The lockdown includes all bazaars, markets and public offices, as well as movie theatres, gyms and restaurants.

The lockdown will begin tomorrow and will last through Saturday.

The national coronavirus taskforce, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from todayto Friday.

Iran yesterday reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new cases of coronavirus in a single day. That brought the total pandemic death toll to 97,208, and total confirmed cases to 4,389,085.

Last week, Iran hit a record in its single-day death toll and confirmed new cases of Covid-19, with 42,541 new coronavirus cases and a daily death toll of 588.

People leave after receiving their Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in an Iranian shopping mall. Photo / AP

Iran is struggling to vaccinate its people. Like much of the world, it remains far behind countries like the United States in vaccinations, with only 3.8 million of its more than 80 million people having received both doses.

Many frontline medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran's locally produced shots, or the Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccine, which may be less effective than other inoculations.

Iran's government announced that its homemade vaccine provides 85 per cent protection from the coronavirus, without disclosing data or details. Iran also imports Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the United Nations-backed Covax programme.

So far, authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population badly equipped to bear them. Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the region, is reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, global isolation, a heatwave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and ongoing protests over water and electricity shortages.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in January slammed shut any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, calling them "forbidden".

For now, most of Iranians receiving vaccines rely on foreign-made shots. A health ministry spokesman said that Iran could import Western vaccines "as long as they're not produced in the US or Britain".