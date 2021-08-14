Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury at sudden NSW lockdown announcement via social media

NSW case numbers hit a new high as VIC, NSW and ACT stay in lockdown. Video / 9 News

NSW case numbers hit a new high as VIC, NSW and ACT stay in lockdown. Video / 9 News

Outrage has erupted after the NSW government plunged the entire state into lockdown via social media on Saturday afternoon.

After several NSW politicians had shared the news via their Facebook pages, the first official announcement came from Deputy Premier John Barilaro's Twitter account with only two and a half hours before the lockdown was due to come into effect.

To minimise movement and protect our communities from the evolving COVID situation in Sydney, stay-at-home orders will be introduced for all of Regional NSW from 5pm tonight. — John Barilaro MP (@JohnBarilaroMP) August 14, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian followed up over an hour later at 3.45pm (local time), announcing the entire state would be in "strict lockdown" from 5pm, giving regional residents only just over an hour to prepare.

The move was instantly lashed online, with people labelling the lack of press conference "disgusting" and "insulting" to locals.

This is so so strange. Was all this a surprise *after* this morning’s press conference? https://t.co/s03zU4SsQo — Dr Jenna Price (@JennaPrice) August 14, 2021

Interesting use of Twitter for this announcement. Regional Aussies are on average a lot older than Sydney folks. And we all know 60s+ year olds are getting their news via social media. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/mlvoUkn1P5 — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) August 14, 2021

As someone with many family members in regional NSW I find it appalling a statewide lockdown is announced on Twitter. Yes let’s protect them but also show some respect - I’m sure there was time in today’s 45 min presser for a mention! #nswcovid #nswlockdown #nswcovid19 — Sarah Stewart (@SarahStewart_9) August 14, 2021

Are they seriously locking down all of NSW without a press conference? #covidnsw — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) August 14, 2021

The Deputy Premier told ABC News that the lockdown decision was made at lunch time on Saturday.

"We've always said if we thought this measure was needed we would act quickly and that's why on that advice at lunchtime today we made the decision to go to a statewide lockdown," he said.

Amid confusion over the new lockdown orders, Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the need for "clarity, certainty, and transparency" from the government was needed like never before.

"It is important that announcements that have such a big impact on the people of New South Wales are made from official government and health sources," he told NCA NewsWire.

Call me old fashioned but I reckon when several hundred thousand people are put into lockdown the Premier should announce it and explain why instead of it dribbling out through a backbencher’s Facebook page. — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) August 14, 2021

The messaging, ambiguous details, poor communication and half baked clarity about what exactly going on in NSW re this lockdown is beyond a joke now. Seriously, it’s a government with abundant resources and advisers. Get it together for the love of god… — Dr Peter van Onselen (@vanOnselenP) August 14, 2021

NSW government announces statewide lockdown via personals ad in regional newspaper — The Chaser (@chaser) August 14, 2021

NSW is in absolute chaos, not sure if Gladys is still in charge, national MPs announcing lockdown on Facebook and twitter before any official announcement. — Dave Perram (@DavePezzz) August 14, 2021

hearing reports that if/when the statewide lockdown gets extended, the message will be delivered via balloon guy — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) August 14, 2021

Earlier on Saturday morning, Berejiklian warned the state was at war with the Delta variant after it recorded 466 new coronavirus cases overnight.

The Premier said in her 11am press conference lockdowns in some areas of concern, such as Western NSW and Armidale, were "likely" to be extended.

In her tweet on Saturday afternoon the Premier said she had received health advice after that announcement.

"Following the press conference today, I received health advice concerning multiple regional NSW areas," she said.

"As such, from 5pm tonight, all of regional NSW will go into a seven-day lockdown. This means the whole state is in strict lockdown."