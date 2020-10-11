Covid 19 coronavirus: Global infections surge - a million new cases in three days

The global pandemic is far from over, with a whopping one million cases recorded in just three days.

France, Russia, Nepal and a handful of states in the US are behind the massive spike in cases.

While the US is still the worst-hit country for coronavirus infections, with more than 7.7 million cases confirmed so far, India is looking to be on track to overtake it.

India's number of total confirmed cases surged above seven million on Sunday as the country, the world's second most populous, recorded 74,383 new cases.

The US has recorded more than 7.7 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking coronavirus numbers since the pandemic emerged in December.

At least 37,297,350 cases of coronavirus have been officially registered worldwide. Of those, about 25,763,900 are considered recovered.