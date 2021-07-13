Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji confirms 647 new cases and another death

Covid aid for Fiji leaving this week. Video / Michael Craig

From RNZ

Fiji has reported 647 new cases of Covid-19 and one death in the 24-hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

That compares to 873 cases and three deaths in the previous 24-hour update.

The Health Ministry also announced last night a 58-year-old man from Delaivalelevu had died at home.

The man's family reported that he had been feeling unwell for one week.

Health Secretary James Fong said the man had received his first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in mid-June but was yet to get the second jab when he died.

Fiji now has 9725 active cases in isolation and 59 deaths reported, with 57 of them from this latest outbreak that began in April.

A Fijian police officer delivers food and supplied to a locked down household during the nation's Covid 19 outbreak. Photo / Fijian Government via Facebook

"There has been one more death of a Covid-19 positive patient," Fong said. "However, the death has been classified as a non-Covid death by doctors who have determined that this death was caused by a serious pre-existing medical condition and not covid.

"We also have recorded 27 Covid-19 positive patients, who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus, and these are not classified as covid deaths.

The Covid 19 tally for Fiji as reported on July 13, 2020. Graphic / Fijian Government via Facebook

"There have been 230 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 9725 active cases."

There have been 11,962 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

The ministry has also recorded a total of 12,032 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2221 recoveries.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Rosy Akbar, has called on all eligible Fijians to get vaccinated as soon as possible, not just for their own safety, but for the safety of their loved ones and Fiji as a whole.



Read more: https://t.co/0QpL9JWCcQ#FijiNews #TeamFiji pic.twitter.com/xsw5PsPDWg — Fijian Government (@FijianGovt) July 13, 2021

Village under curfew restriction

Villagers in Fiji's western province of Ra - already on lockdown after more cases of Covid-19 were detected there last week - have now been imposed with a curfew.

The Health Ministry says the re-emergence of positive cases in the province has resulted in the new daily curfew restriction from 5pm to 5am.

The ministry said the restrictions will be monitored by village headmen and elders.

The ministry confirmed Covid cases in Nailuva Village and Dokanavatu Settlement in Nanukuloa.

Tui Nalawa and chief Ratu Epeli Niudamu told the Fiji Times the Bose Vanua o Ra had agreed to place a curfew and "this must be strictly followed".

‌

He urged his people to avoid any travel unless necessary and said people need to erase the mentality that their remoteness could protect them.

"The virus could appear anywhere at any time and a great example is what we have witnessed in Nailuva Village."

Ratu Niudamu also urged the villagers to get vaccinated.

"Don't listen to misinformation and false prophets. Vaccines are highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and millions of people have been safely vaccinated all over the world.

"All adults in the Ra Province need to get vaccinated to get Fiji's economy back on track and to allow our families to meet again with our loved ones."