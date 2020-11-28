Covid 19 coronavirus: Expert panel in US to vote on vaccine priorities

There will only be a small amount of vaccine available when testing has finished and experts need to decide who gets it first. Photo / 123RF

A panel of US advisers will meet on Tuesday (US time) to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a Covid-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Tuesday's meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices, a group established by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when - advice the government almost always follows. The agenda for next week's emergency meeting was posted today.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA's scientific advisers are holding a public meeting on December 10 to review Pfizer's request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.