Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Covid 19 coronavirus: After admitting mistake, AstraZeneca faces difficult questions about its vaccine

9 minutes to read

AstraZeneca and Oxford "get a poor grade for transparency and rigor when it comes to the vaccine trial results they have reported." Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller

Some trial participants only got a partial dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine. Experts said the company's spotty disclosures have eroded confidence.

The announcement this week that a cheap, easy-to-make coronavirus vaccine appeared to be up to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.