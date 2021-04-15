Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Did spotlighting a rare potential vaccine side effect put more at risk?

A health worker loads syringes with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Jan Hoffman

Some public health officials fear that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may fuel vaccine hesitancy and expose more Americans to a bigger danger: the coronavirus.

To federal health officials, asking states Tuesday

