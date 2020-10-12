Covid 19 coronavirus: Daniel Andrews' leadership questioned after resignation

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

Daniel Andrews has been rocked by two resignations in a month, with claims the walls are rapidly closing in on the Premier.

The Victorian Opposition has blasted Premier Daniel Andrews after he was rocked by the second major resignation in a month.

In late September, former Health Minister Jenny Mikakos stepped down after Andrews told the hotel quarantine inquiry she was "primarily responsible" for the botched programme.

And yesterday, Secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Chris Eccles – widely described as Andrews' "right-hand man" – announced his resignation in the wake of the scandal.

‌

Eccles had told the inquiry he could not remember any conversations with Victoria Police members or receiving a message from former police chief commissioner Graham Ashton.

However, records later proved the pair had a two-minute call on March 27 during the time the doomed decision to hire private security guards to man quarantine hotels was made.

"All roads lead to Daniel Andrews. Chris Eccles is Daniel Andrews' right hand man … and you can just see the entire house of cards is now starting to collapse," Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien said, according to the Age.

‌

The bombshell resignations dominated yesterday's press conference, with a reporter asking Andrews how confident Victorians can be after his government suffered the "second major" departure within weeks.

But Andrews insisted his government was committed to seeing out the coronavirus crisis.

"Well, people across Victoria can be clear that we are focused and they can be confident that we are focused on doing what has to be done to drive these numbers down further and to have a proportionate public health response, one that can help us to find a Covid-normal and then lock that in.

"That's what people can be absolutely and entirely confident of because that's what we are all doing which is why I made the point off the top that whilst this is a significant development today, the public service is bigger than one person.

"This government is working as hard as we possibly can with a massive team of people to see this strategy an absolute success around which we'll have more to say to that end on Sunday."