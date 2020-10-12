Covid-19 coronavirus: Czech Republic clamps down on record daily infections

People walk across the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague. The Czech Republic and neighbouring Slovakia have registered big increases in coronavirus infections.

The Czech Republic is imposing a new series of restrictive measures in response to a record surge in coronavirus infections.

Amid the spike, the number of deaths has surpassed 1000 people.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis says all bars, restaurants and clubs will be closed starting on Wednesday, while drinking alcohol is banned at public places.

Babis also says all schools will be closed at least until November 2, with the exception of schools remaining open for the children of doctors, nurses and rescue workers.

The Government has also limited the number of people who can gather to six and made it mandatory to wear face masks at outdoor public transport stops.

There was a new record high of 8618 confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday, marking the fourth straight day last week of a new record for single-day coronavirus infections.

As a result, new restrictive measures have been implemented since today, including closures of all theatres, cinemas, zoos, museums, art galleries, fitness centres and public swimming pools.

Also, all sports indoor activities are banned. Outdoors, only up to 20 people are allowed to participate in sport activities.

Government data shows the Czech Republic has had 119,007 confirmed cases with 1045 deaths. Of them, 256 people died last week.

Germany's health minister says he expects a vaccination for the coronavirus to be ready to start rolling out in the first quarter next year.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and Research Minister Anja Karliczek had said in September that they hoped to be able to start vaccinating the most at-risk group of Germans in the first months of 2021, and Spahn said today that prognosis is on track.

"As things stand today, October 12, I assume that we'll be able to begin in the first quarter of next year," Spahn said during a video conference with the Ifo Institute research think-tank.

Vaccinations would be voluntary, and go first to people with pre-existing medical conditions, the elderly and people working in healthcare and nursing homes.

Germany is supporting several efforts to develop a vaccine, and Spahn said eventually there should be more than enough to go around.

"If all the horses reach the finish line, we will have far too much vaccine," he said.

- AP