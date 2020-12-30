Website of the Year

World

Covid 19 coronavirus: China has all it needs to vaccinate millions, except proof its vaccines work

7 minutes to read

A delivery driver in Beijing on December 29. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Sui-Lee Wee

Hospitals all over China have almost everything necessary for a mass vaccination drive: millions of doses. Refrigerators to store them. Healthcare workers trained to administer them.

Everything, that is, except proof their vaccines work.

Unlike

