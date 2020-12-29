Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Richard Prebble: What the Government did not want you to know about its Covid response

5 minutes to read

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds up information on Covid-19 alert levels during a press conference in March. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Richard Prebble

OPINION:

What did the Government not want us to know? Despite receiving a report on September 28, Chris Hipkins released it the Friday before Christmas. I googled the report and found out why.

It is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.