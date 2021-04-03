Website of the Year

Covid 19 coronavirus: Can vaccinated people spread the virus? We don't know, scientists say

Baseball fans scan their tickets at a contactless station before the Seattle Mariners' opening-day game against the San Francisco Giants in Seattle on April 2. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Apoorva Mandavilli

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has walked back controversial comments made by its director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, suggesting that people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus never become infected or transmit

