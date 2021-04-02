Covid 19 coronavirus: Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in hospital with Covid

Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27. Photo / Getty Images

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, one week after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tendulkar said in a tweet on Friday that "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised".

The 47-year-old former India captain added he was hoping to go home in a few days.

Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend and was quarantining at home with mild symptoms.

He is considered the greatest batsman of all time and retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match.

Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.



On Friday, India's Ministry of Health reported 81,466 new coronavirus cases and 469 deaths.

For several months, infections had receded, baffling experts, then since February, cases have climbed faster than before with a seven-day rolling average of 59,000.

Tendulkar scored a record 15,921 Test runs for India during a 24-year international career.

Since the pandemic began, India has confirmed more than 12.2 million cases and more than 163,000 deaths.

It is the country with the third-highest number of infections after the United States and Brazil.

The country began its push for vaccinations earlier this year and so far 65 million doses have been administered.

In 2012, Tendulkar became the only batsman ever to reach 100 international centuries.

-Additional reporting by AP