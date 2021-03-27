Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19. Photo / Getty

Former Indian cricketer star Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19.

The cricketer tweeted that he tested positive for Covid-19 following mild symptoms and has been in quarantine at home. The other members of his family tested negative.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," Tendulkar posted on Twitter.

"However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," he said.

Tendulkar represented India in 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs, scoring a record 34,357 runs during his 24-year international career.

The 47-year-old played his last Test for India in 2013, finishing his career as the game's highest run-scorer.

He remains the only cricketer to register 100 international centuries.

Last year, Tendulkar featured in the Bushfire Bash charity match in Melbourne, where he faced an over against Australian superstar Ellyse Perry.

- Additional reporting news.com.au