Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia update - Victoria records 65 community cases; NSW crackdown 'too late'

An anti-lockdown protester is apprehended by NSW Police near Victoria Park in Sydney on Saturday. Photo / Getty Images

Victoria has recorded 65 new community Covid-19 cases a day after thousands of anti-lockdown protesters broke stay-at-home orders to take to the streets in Melbourne and Sydney.

We already knew of 16 of today's cases, which were recorded yesterday morning via rapid antigen testing.

Of the 65 local cases, 55 are linked to current outbreaks and 10 are under investigation. Further case information was being finalised and would be provided shortly, health authorities said.

With concerns over people delaying tests, growing exposure site lists and growth in the mystery cases, Australian Medical Association (AMA) vice president Stephen Parnis said "the trajectory is heading in the wrong direction" in Victoria.

Reported yesterday: 65 new local cases and 1 new case acquired overseas (currently in HQ).

- 26,149 vaccine doses were administered

- 44,147 test results were received

More later: https://t.co/lIUrl1hf3W

"We know from past experience that when the numbers increase, that translates through to more sick people, more hospital presentations," Dr Panis told ABC News this morning.

"And already in Melbourne we've seen an impact with hundreds of exposure sites, lots of people – over 10,000 to 15,000 in isolation, and that includes a significant amount of health workers. It's putting pressure on health services.

"And then, of course, we saw these protests yesterday, which are demoralising because people are doing the exact opposite of what they purport to do, which is improve people's freedoms. They actually make it worse for everyone."

Nine members of Victoria Police were sent to hospital after yesterday's anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters during a press conference this morning.

One of those officers may need surgery for a leg injury, while several others have broken noses.

New South Wales

Millions of NSW residents are on edge ahead of Premier Gladys Berejiklian's daily Covid-19 update, after the state reported a record-breaking 825 new locally acquired cases yesterday.

A member of the Australian Defence Force assists people arriving at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre in Sydney on August 16, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Parnis told ABC News he had been "concerned for a while" about the situation in Greater Sydney – where a slate of harder restrictions will come into effect tomorrow.

"It seems that if you are reacting after the virus has done something, you're already too late. You really need to try and get in ahead of it," Parnis said.

"The main concern I have with Sydney's lockdown is that it is patchy. You can't effectively lock down, isolate, across the greater metro area if you are treating local government areas like a patchwork quilt. The virus does not respect municipal boundaries."

Parnis added that he "would have hoped the NSW Government would have learned" from Melbourne's experience last year, albeit with a much less infectious strain of the virus.

"That said, the direction is in the right one and clearly we need rates of vaccination that are so much more higher than where we are at the moment before you can contemplate lifting these things," he said.

"So, again, I'm deeply concerned when the NSW Premier starts talking about lifting restrictions on a day when numbers are dangerously high."