Man arrested after spitting in Countdown supermarket guard's face

The man had been previously trespassed for abusive behaviour. Photo / Google

By RNZ

A security guard at a Christchurch supermarket is being tested for Covid-19 after a customer spat at him after being refused entry.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin said the incident happened yesterday afternoon at the Church Corner store.

She said the 58-year-old man, who had been previously trespassed for abusive behaviour, was refused entry to the store for not wearing a face covering.

He then reportedly spat on the security guard and refused to leave, prompting a police callout.

He allegedly resisted arrest, receiving an injury to his leg as police arrested him. The man was then taken to hospital for medical treatment.

He has been charged with assault, threatening to kill, resisting arrest and has been issued an infringement notice for a Covid-19 related breach.

Hannifin said the guard is being tested for Covid-19.

She said it's incredibly disappointing when staff are subject to abusive behaviour, but particularly so when it involves spitting during a community outbreak of Covid-19.