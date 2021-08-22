Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Opinion: Government caution to blame for mass Covid testing chaos

4 minutes to read
Demand for Covid-19 testing has been immense over the last few days, which saw people waiting more than 11 hours for a swab. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Demand for Covid-19 testing has been immense over the last few days, which saw people waiting more than 11 hours for a swab. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By:

Multimedia reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION

Any confidence that we learned our lessons from last year's lockdown regarding mass virus testing should be thrown out the window.

Having been through this process before, one would assume the Ministry of Health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.