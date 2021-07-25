Covid 19 coronavirus Australia: NSW record 141 new cases and two new deaths

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will consider introducing military checkpoints to ensure safe travel out of "hot zones". Photo / File

While New Zealanders in Australia make their way home, the Covid-19 situation in Australia has worsened.

Sydney Covid-19 case numbers

NSW has recorded 141 new local cases of covid-19. Of those 141 new cases, 38 cases were infectious in the community.

This brings the total number of locally acquired cases to 2,081 since 16 June when the first Bondi cluster.

The state has also reported two new covid-19 death, a woman in her late 30's and a woman in her 70's. There have now been eight covid-related deaths in NSW during this current outbreak.

Yesterday, New South Wales recorded 163 new cases overnight - the highest daily infections so far.

The figure is an alarming climb from the previous day's record of 136, which prompted Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare a state of emergency and openly plead to the Prime Minister for more vaccines.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard announced the figure at yesterday's daily briefing, saying: "What it is telling us is we have a continuing and growing problem, particularly in southwest and western Sydney."

Of the 163 cases, 66 were household contacts, 25 were close contacts and "very worryingly" 45 were infectious out in the community.

Victoria Covid-19 case numbers

Victoria has recorded 11 new covid-19 cases. However, all cases are linked to the current outbreaks. This brings the state's number of active cases to 179.

All positive cases were in quarantine throughout their entire infectious period.

Earlier this week the state's lockdown was extended to Tuesday, July 27 at midnight.

"There are changes of transmission that are not yet contained that we don't know about and if we would open up we would see how quickly this runs, we see how challenging this can become in a very short space of time," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Yesterday the state recorded 12 new cases.

Queensland has recorded no new cases in the community.

Sydney's anti-lockdown protest

Following chaotic scenes at a Sydney anti-lockdown protest, police have charged 57 people and issued 90 fines.

Appalling behaviour by the “ Freedom”

mob. pic.twitter.com/vHlcmAbdGm — Max Uechtritz (@plesbilongmi) July 24, 2021

Broken glass bottles littered streets, and one police officer was shown to be covered in ink after a clash with an objector.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Police Minister David Elliott said a strike force of 22 detectives had been set up to track down more than 3500 people who ignored coronavirus restrictions to march in the city's CBD.

"This is not a time for people to be out of their homes. This was a disgraceful action today."

Huge anti-lockdown protest in Sydney’s CBD. Thousands of marchers chanting “freedom”. This man was arrested after he was pushed into a police officer pic.twitter.com/oDiG88lSyM — Georgie Mitchell (@gmitch_news) July 24, 2021

The demonstration started at Victoria Park in Camperdown and moved down city streets to Town Hall shouting: "freedom".

It is understood nearly 400 police officers had worked under "very difficult" circumstances.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian released a statement blasting protesters who stormed the Sydney CBD.

"I am utterly disgusted by the illegal protestors in the city today whose selfish actions have compromised the safety of all of us," read the statement.

"The protestors have shown utter contempt for their fellow citizens who are currently doing it tough.

Well this sucks: anti-lockdown protesters from all over Sydney have staged a mass gathering in the Inner West. View few masks in sight, but plenty of COVID conspiracy t-shirts pic.twitter.com/4xEvR8olXN — Zac Crellin (@zacrellin) July 24, 2021

"I want to thank the brave police officers who put their own safety on the line to ensure the protest action ceased.

"This type of activity during lockdown will not be tolerated and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who engages in this type of illegal activity."

Vaccine rollout

Following a slow start to Australia's vaccine rollout, 85 million booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been secured by the federal government for 2022 and 2023.

According to the Daily Telegraph, 60 million of the doses will be delivered in 2022 with the remaining amount arriving in 2023.

The new doses are in addition to the 40 million scheduled to arrive in Australia by the end of this year.