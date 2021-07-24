Covid 19 coronavirus: Australia anti-lockdown chaos slammed after global day of protest

Sydney lockdown protesters clash with police after NSW community cases hit new high. Video / Twitter

More than 100,000 people protested in Australia, France, Italy and Greece on Saturday, sparking clashes with police as they railed against Covid-19 measures and government sanctions against the unvaccinated aimed at prodding more people into getting jabs.

Dozens of protesters were arrested after an unauthorised march in Sydney, with the city's police minister branding those who took part as "morons".

Protesters were spotted scaling buildings as the demonstration grew, flooding the empty streets under lockdown. Another protester was captured on video hitting a police horse in the face.

Entire families could be seen among the crowd and few people were wearing face masks at the unauthorised event.

Interesting approach this. Protest the lockdown while potentially spreading COVID-19, which in turn will prolong with lockdown because of community transmission.



It makes 100% sense.



All the while I can't visit my grandmother.



Well played protestors, well played. 👀 https://t.co/mHA0ArGYZx — Peter Brown (@SydneyEditor) July 24, 2021

Protestor punches a police horse in Sydney. I have no words!



NSW Police have appealed for assistance to locate this man. pic.twitter.com/gNBCsvGZl8 — Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) July 24, 2021

One video captured the moment a group surrounded a unit of mounted police, hurling what appeared to be a pot plant at one of the officers.

In Melbourne, meanwhile, six people were arrested, police said.

In France, where police deployed teargas and water cannon against some protesters, an estimated 160,000 took to the streets in nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron's health pass that will drastically curtail access to restaurants and public spaces for unvaccinated people.

"Freedom, freedom", chanted demonstrators in France, carrying placards denouncing "Macron, Tyrant", "Big Pharma shackles freedom", or saying "No to the pass of shame".

In Italy, protesters gathered in Rome to demonstrate against a mandatory "green pass" for indoor dining and entertainment.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was "utterly disgusted" by the protesters whose "selfish actions have compromised the safety of all of us".

Appalling behaviour by the “ Freedom”

mob. pic.twitter.com/vHlcmAbdGm — Max Uechtritz (@plesbilongmi) July 24, 2021

The chant as maskless masses confronted police in Sydney - “you serve us.”

There’s just a touch of January 6 about all of this.#sydneyprotests pic.twitter.com/tEMTTF1Cnr — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) July 24, 2021

"The protesters have shown utter contempt for their fellow citizens who are currently doing it tough," the Premier said.

"I want to thank the brave police officers who put their own safety on the line to ensure the protest action ceased.

"This type of activity during lockdown will not be tolerated and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who engages in this type of illegal activity."

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said a team of detectives would be scouring footage to identify and charge as many people as possible in the coming days.

NSW yesterday recorded 163 new community Covid-19 cases - the highest daily tally so far. Of those cases, 45 were infectious while in the community.

Victoria recorded 12 new locally acquired cases yesterday, all linked to current outbreaks.