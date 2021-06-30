Covid 19 coronavirus: Alice Springs goes into 72 hour lockdown, NSW record 22 new cases, SA records first local case

More than 12 million Australians will be under stay-at-home orders as concern grows over the country's Covid-19 situation. Video / Sky News Australia

South Australia has recorded its first locally acquired Covid-19 case after more than 200 days of not having any community transmission.

SA confirmed that five people, including the miner that flew into Alice Springs from the NT gold mine, have tested positive to Covid-19.

Premier Steven Marshall started the press conference by reassuring South Australian residents that a lockdown wasn't being introduced.

He said the new cases are linked to the Northern Territory mine exposure site.

"After testing negative on a day one, and remaining at home since Saturday, a miner who worked at the mine returned to South Australia has retained a positive test yesterday," Mr Marshall said.

"His wife and three of his four children, all of whom have also been at home since Saturday, have also tested positive."

The whole family has now been moved to the Thomas Scott hotel, a dedicated quarantine hotel for positive Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this week, the potential seeding of Covid-19 from interstate spooked SA authorities into introducing tougher restrictions that came into effect at 12.01am on Tuesday.

SA authorities introduced changes to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has wreaked havoc across the nation, throwing majority of other jurisdictions into lockdowns.

Under the restrictions, masks will need to be worn in high risk settings like aged care facilities and hospitals, and were "highly recommended" for commuters using public transport and rideshare vehicles.

A cap of 150 people will be allowed at private gatherings, including weddings and funerals.

Licensed premises will have a density arrangement of one person per two sqm and only seated alcohol consumption will be allowed indoors.

No communal facilities, like buffets or smoking shisha, are permitted.

Singing has also been banned at indoor seated entertainment facilities, such as choirs and karaoke bars.

Following Monday's announcement, both Marshall and chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier have strongly encouraged South Australians to get tested as soon as system develop, to get vaccinated if eligible and use QR codes.

At the time, Professor Spurrier said the evolving Covid-19 situation across the nation was "very concerning".

"If we get this Delta strain in our community with the behaviours that we have, we will have a very serious problem that I can't promise we'll get on top of (because of the low level of restrictions)," she said.

"If anyone wants to think about what kind of problem it could be, have a look at NSW."

Alice Springs in Northern Territory sent into snap lockdown over SA cases

Alice Springs is being sent into a snap three-day lockdown lockdown due to a man from the Newmont Tanami mine site who spent time at Alice Springs Airport.

Powerful moment just then and a first for this pandemic with NT Chf Health Officer making an announcement in indigenous language with concerns for Alice Springs community. pic.twitter.com/jZKucFVBVK — Joe O'Brien (@JoeABCNews) June 30, 2021

The man arrived at the Alice Springs airport on June 25 and was there between 9am and 3.50pm.

After returning to Adelaide on June 26, he completed a Covid test which returned a negative result.

However, NT chief minister Michael Gunner said the man is being treated as a case anyway, with four of his household contacts in South Australia now testing positive.

"He has since developed symptoms while isolating in Adelaide and four of his five household contacts have now tested positive. For this reason, we believe he is positive for Covid-19 and we believe that he is highly infectious," Mr Gunner said.

"It is unlikely that he was highly infectious during his time at Alice Springs airport. But, like all other other decisions we will not take a punt on this. We will operate on the assumption that he has Covid-19 and we will operate on the assumption that he was infectious while in the Territory."

22 new cases in NSW

NSW has recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 171, with 160 of those linked to the Bondi cluster.

Of today's 22 cases, 11 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and a further five cases were in isolation for part of their infectious periods.

Six cases were infectious in the community.

NSW recorded 22 new locally acquired cases of #COVID19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, all of which are linked to previously confirmed cases. pic.twitter.com/q1N2eEtTiz — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) June 30, 2021

Premier Gladys Berejiklian offered some good news for NSW residents, saying today's numbers show the state hasn't seen the sharp surge in cases authorities were anticipating.

As a result, it is looking like locked down areas are set to have restrictions eased as planned on July 9.

"What we want to see moving forward in terms of positive trend is a higher proportion of people in isolation for the full time of their infectiousness. That is something our health experts will be looking at Dr Chant advised us that that is one of the key things that Health looks at when talking about the success of a lockdown," ms Berejiklian said.

"So what is really important for all of us to keep doing the right thing because if we keep doing the right thing, everything we hope to achieve can be achieved in the time-frame that we've discussed.

"Please know that if all of us continue to work hard together, we can achieve what Health wants us to achieve, what all of us want to achieve in the time-frame that we've discussed."

3 new cases in Queensland: Infected worker spreads Delta strain

Queensland has recorded three new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number in the cluster to 18.

📢 Queensland COVID-19 community case update



Genome sequencing has confirmed The Prince Charles Hospital worker has the Delta variant.



For full details, visit https://t.co/N3vQitP59x — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) June 29, 2021

Of the cases, one is the brother of the hospital worker which was announced this morning,one is a close contact of the Portuguese restaurant cluster who was already in isolation, and the third is a close contact of the Virgin crew member.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said contact tracing would be crucial over the coming days.

"So, our mission over the next three days is to do that contact tracing and make sure that we have everyone who is a close contact," she said.

"So if you have been to any of those exposure sites, and Young will run through some of those as well, make sure you have a look at those.

"They're getting updated regularly. But we may miss some of them. Please go and check on the Queensland Health website as quickly as possible."

Four states and territories in lockdown

Four Australian states and territories have now introduced lockdown orders over concerns of the growing number of Covid-19 cases across the country.

#Breaking: NSW has recorded 22 new local cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number revealed since June 16 now standing at 171.



160 cases are linked to the Bondi cluster, which makes that outbreak the largest seen in NSW.



Premier @GladysB is providing an update. #COVID19NSW pic.twitter.com/J49BOqJnH3 — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) June 30, 2021

There are currently lockdown restrictions in place across NSW's Greater Sydney (including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast Wollongong and Shellharbour); the Northern Territory's Greater Darwin area; Queensland's southeast, Townsville (including Magnetic Island) and Palm Island; and Western Australia's Perth and Peel regions.

This adds up to more than 12 millions Aussies under lockdown, almost half of the country's population.

The widespread nature of the cases has sparked concerns the outbreaks could continue to spread across the country if not stopped quickly.