Covid 19 coronavirus: A lonely New York holiday - 'Miss this one and be alive for the next'

Cecily Smith, right, said she would be spending this Thanksgiving alone in her apartment in Harlem. Photo / Dave Sanders, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Michael Gold

In a city where the holiday has special significance, a ban on gatherings has left some New Yorkers planning lonely feasts.

Though her mother lives in Arizona, Cecily Smith typically spends Thanksgiving in New York

