Bill Gates, Covid-19 and the quest to vaccinate the world

Bill Gates. Photo / Calla Kessler, The New York Times

New York Times

The head of one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers had a problem. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, needed USD$850 million so he could begin producing doses of promising coronavirus

