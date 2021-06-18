Voyager 2021 media awards
Covid 19 coronavirus: 115 new Covid cases in Fiji

A Covid vaccination site in Fiji's Western Division on June 11. Photo / Fiji Government

By RNZ

Fiji's Permanent Secretary of Health, James Fong, reports there have been 115 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day.

Most of the cases can be traced to existing clusters or localities where significant transmission has occurred.

Twenty-one have been identified as primary contacts of previous cases and are under investigation by the contact tracing teams to determine if there is a cluster link.

There has been another death at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

This 49-year-old man was being treated for a severe pre-existing condition and his doctors are investigating whether his death is due to Covid-19.

To date there have been six deaths but another seven Covid-19 positive patients have died of pre-existing illnesses.

There are 1182 active cases in isolation, with Fiji having recorded 1578 cases since the latest outbreak started in April 2021.

Fong said that since April, a total of 121,193 samples have been tested, with average daily testing now at 3443.

In terms of vaccinations, "43 per cent of Fijians 18 and older have received their first dose, and 2.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. That is a total of 252,791 who have received at least one dose and 12,246 who are fully vaccinated", he said.

- RNZ