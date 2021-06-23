Covid 19 coronavirus: Infections in Fiji soar - four deaths reported

Fiji has reported its highest daily total of positive Covid-19 infections. Photo / 123RF

Fiji has reported its highest daily total of positive Covid-19 infections. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Fiji has reported its highest daily total of positive Covid-19 infections with 279 cases in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday.

Health officials also confirm four deaths due to the virus.

The first two deaths were announced on Tuesday as being under investigation to determine if they were caused by Covid-19.

Their doctors have now confirmed that Covid-19 caused the deaths of both these individuals.

The third death was a 62-year-old male from Nausori who was referred in severe respiratory distress.

The fourth death is a 77-year-old female who had been admitted for a pre-existing condition but her doctors have confirmed she died due to Covid-19.

As announced by the Permanent Secretary we have recorded 279 new cases in the 24 hour period ending at 8.00 am today.... Posted by Fijian Government on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

These deaths take the toll to 13.

All 279 of these new patients are currently in isolation at home or in a facility.

The permanent health secretary, James Fong said there are another nine patients at the CWM Hospital with severe cases of Covid-19.

One is a 30-year-old with no pre-existing illness.