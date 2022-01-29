NSW has recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 49 new deaths associated with Covid-19. Video / 9 News

NSW has recorded its deadliest day since the pandemic began, with 49 new deaths associated with Covid-19.

It is the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day of the pandemic in a single state across Australia.

NSW Health confirmed there were 13,354 new infections on Saturday, with 7928 cases recorded from PCR tests and 5426 from rapid antigen tests.

NSW COVID-19 update – Saturday 29 January 2022



In the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm last night:



- 95.4% of people aged 16+ have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

- 94% of people aged 16+ have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/6dmTcHnx5U — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 28, 2022

A further 2693 people are in hospital, with 186 being treated in intensive care units.

It comes as new modelling suggests next week could be the circuit-breaker hospitals are hoping for, with admissions set to drop across the state.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the trends in the latest modelling were "positive".

On Friday, NSW Health deputy secretary Susan Pearce said the decline was coming.

A general view of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital main entrance with a police presence in Sydney, Australia. It is hoped NSW has peaked in recording the deadliest day for an Australian state so far. Photo / Getty Images

"They might not follow a lovely curve, and it may be a bit lumpy but we do expect that in the coming week we will start to see some declines," she said.