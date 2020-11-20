Coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew tests positive for Covid-19

The son of Rudy Giuliani, and an aide to Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who works as an adviser to Donald Trump, has contracted Covid-19.

"This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19," he tweeted on Friday.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing."

According to the New York Post, the youngest son of the Trump lawyer of isolating at his residence in Washington DC.

"I am feeling OK. I have a light cold at this point," Andrew told the Post, adding he felt a little off on Thursday night.

He is the latest in a slew of Trump administration and campaign staff to contract the virus, including Trump and the US First Lady themselves.

Andrew's father Rudy is heading the legal team representing Trump as he continues to contest election results.

Andrew was at the press conference his father gave yesterday, at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

He says he "had a mask on the entire time".

However, he was also at the Rose Garden briefing that Trump gave last week, with an update on the coronavirus vaccine, and he was not wearing a mask then.