Cleo Smith's alleged abductor Terence Darrell Kelly transferred to Perth prison

Cleo Smith’s alleged kidnapper shared a creepy video clip with the caption ‘I love my dolls’. Video / Bratz DeLuca via Facebook

Cleo Smith’s alleged kidnapper shared a creepy video clip with the caption ‘I love my dolls’. Video / Bratz DeLuca via Facebook

The man charged with abducting 4-year-old Cleo Smith has been shackled for his flight to Perth where he will be moved to a maximum-security prison.

In a statement on Friday, Western Australia's Department of Justice confirmed the transfer of Terence Darrell Kelly was happening.

"Officers from the Department of Justice's special operations group will undertake the escort and transfer of the prisoner from Carnarvon to Perth," they said.

"The prisoner will be transferred to a maximum security facility."

Four heavily armed prison squad officers landed in Carnarvon on Friday morning, local time, to transport Kelly to Perth.

A media scrum formed around the officers.

Photos later emerged of Kelly being transferred to the plane.

Terence Darrell Kelly boards a plane after being taken into custody by members of the Special Operations Group at Carnarvon airport today. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly winked as he boarded the plane.

Cleo was allegedly taken from the family tent while camping at Quobba Blowholes on October 16. She was rescued from a house in nearby Carnarvon just before 1am on Wednesday when detectives forced their way in.

Kelly, 36, was brought into custody on Tuesday and questioned for hours before police released a statement late on Thursday, saying he had been charged with "various offences".

He was barefoot and wearing a black T-shirt when he faced Carnarvon Magistrates Court late on Thursday charged with two offences, including one count of forcibly taking a child aged under 16.

During his court appearance, Kelly lashed out at the media.

Kelly allegedly looked directly at one reporter, then said: "I'm going to get out of here one day. I'm coming for you."

According to The Australian, Kelly made other outbursts during the hearing, including asking the magistrate: "What the f--k are the media doing here?"

The magistrate replied: "It's an open court."

Four-year-old Cleo Smith waves as she sits on a bed in hospital. Photo / WA Police

Kelly was remanded in custody to face court via video link on December 6.

Social media posts have revealed photos of Kelly holding two Bratz toy dolls, while another picture shows a room full of toy dolls.

Meanwhile, WA Premier Mark McGowan said his short trip to Carnarvon on Thursday was "a very uplifting experience".

"I really like the police officers. They were great people," he told reporters on Friday.

"The commissioner ushered me into a room, and there were about 60 men and women standing there in suits — a very foreboding group of people that he then invited me to speak to.

"But they were determined and committed, and they did a wonderful job.

"Everyone I spoke to was nice and knockabout, but they had an underlying professionalism that you could feel."

McGowan also met with Cleo and her family at their home.

"When I went to the house, and I met Cleo and her family, they were just lovely, kind people," he said.

"They were positive and they were happy their daughter had been brought home.

"She was a happy little girl and it was lovely."