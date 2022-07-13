A man charged with kidnapping a nine-year-old girl from a park and indecently dealing with her has been linked to Cleo Smith's abductor. Photo / Supplied

A man charged with kidnapping a nine-year-old girl from a park and indecently dealing with her is understood to be related to Cleo Smith's abductor, Terence Kelly.

Cleo was just four-years-old when she was taken from a Western Australian campground in October last year and held for 18 days by Kelly.

According to reports, Kelly is the stepbrother of newly accused abductor, 39-year-old Ashley James Bropho.

Police allege Bropho approached a young girl while she was playing at a park in Perth's Doubleview about 10.30am on Tuesday.

"(He) coerced her to a nearby residence, where he indecently dealt with her," police alleged in a statement.

"The girl was able to leave the house and alert family members of the incident."

Soon after, officers swarmed Bropho's home and he was taken into custody.

Nine News Perth reported a connection between the men was established during Bropho's first appearance at Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It is understood his lawyer unsuccessfully argued for his identity to be suppressed due to a "factually similar" case involving a relative and its potential to influence any future trial.

Bropho was charged with kidnapping, procuring or encouraging a child to engage in sexual behaviour, and two counts of indecent dealing with a child.

Cleo Smith's abductor Terence Darrell Kelly. Photo / Supplied

He faced Perth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with police prosecutors opposing bail.

The magistrate said a report would need to be ordered before he could make a decision on bail.

Bropho was remanded in custody and will face court again on July 27.