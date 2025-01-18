Thirty people were injured on Saturday, four of them seriously, when a chairlift broke down at a Spanish ski resort near the French border, regional officials said.
The accident at the Astun ski resort in the Pyrenees occurred around midday (local time).
Officials said 10 people had been hospitalised, while another 20 were treated at the ski station by emergency services.
“Apparently, there was a failure in the return pulley of one of the chairlifts and this caused the cable to lose tension, causing some chairs to fall and others to remain hanging,” said Miguel Angel Clavero, emergencies director for the Aragon region, where Astun is located.