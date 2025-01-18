Aragon’s top official Jorge Azcon said one woman had been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. Three others were also seriously injured.

The chairlift malfunction left some skiers dangling in mid-air, while several others fell to the ground.

“Suddenly we heard a sound and we fell straight to the ground, inside the chair,” Maria Moreno told public television TVE.

“We bounced up and down about five times and our backs were quite sore or we were hurt, but there were people who fell out of the chairs.”

“The truth is that we were very scared,” said Moreno, adding there must be people with serious injuries because “the chair hit them directly” when it collapsed.

“It’s like a cable came loose, and suddenly all the chairs started to bounce and people went flying,” a young man told TVE.

Azcon said on social media platform X everything was being done to attend to those affected.

Five helicopters and a dozen ambulances were sent to the resort, where a makeshift hospital had been set up.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X he had spoken to Azcon and offered government support.

– Agence France-Presse