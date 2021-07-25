Carer caught on CCTV breaking into 91-year-old dementia patient's home

A carer in Nottingham has pleaded guilty after she was caught stealing from an elderly dementia patient. Video / Nottinghamshire Police

A carer who was entrusted to look after an elderly dementia sufferer has been caught breaking into his home at night and rummaging for money.

The elderly man's family decided to install CCTV cameras after they noticed cash was disappearing in the middle of the night.

A camera was installed after social services used motion detectors to show movement inside the house around the time money would go missing.

Carer Claudia-Simona Groza was caught on camera rummaging through the 91-year-old victim's pockets as she slept.

Footage released by Nottinghamshire Police showed Groza entering the victim's front door at 2am on July 16, looking in another room before heading for the elderly man's coat pocket.

Groza eventually left empty-handed.

The victim's family became suspicious when money seemed to be vanishing in the middle of the night. Photo / Nottinghamshire Police

Relatives quickly figured out the carer entered with a key kept in a code-protected safe box outside.

She was arrested a few days later and charged with burglary.

The 48-year-old carer pleaded guilty in her first court appearance.

In a statement, the victim's daughter said: "As a family, we were aware of money going missing over the period of a few months.

"This was very upsetting for us all. It appeared someone was entering the property during the night.

Motion detectors were installed first before a secret camera was put in above the front door. Photo / Nottinghamshire Police

"We installed cameras and were distressed but pleased that we were able to catch the person in the act.

"We will continue to support dad through this, he's been very uneasy since it happened and we try not to mention it in front of him. We thank the police for their prompt response and arrest."

Detective Liam O'Kane said carers are placed in a position of trust and Groza seriously abused her position and duty of care.

"Most carers are a vital support network for families and incidents like this are incredibly rare.

"Groza was in a position of trust and was supposed to be looking after her victim but instead she burgled his house for her own personal gain.

Family members were stunned when they saw a former carer rummaging around in a coat pocket. Photo / Nottinghamshire Police

"We take reports of burglary very seriously and will always carry out a robust investigation.

"This has led to Groza quickly admitting the offence due to the strength of the evidence against her.

"I hope the victim and his family can find some comfort from this.

"They have rightly been left shaken by the incident and we have been working with them to ensure they get the support they need."