World

Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants

8 minutes to read
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency on the lobby floor of the agency's headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Julian E. Barnes and Adam Goldman

Counterintelligence officials said in a top secret cable to all stations and bases around the world that too many of the people it recruits from other countries to spy for the US are being lost.

