Bratz Doll removed from home of Cleo Smith's alleged abductor Terence Darrell Kelly

Footage from Western Australia Police showed Cleo Smith being carried out safely on the night she was found. Video / WA Police

A Bratz doll was among the items taken by police from inside the home of Cleo Smith's accused kidnapper – Terence Darrell Kelly – who is alleged to have been obsessed with the children's toy.

As the forensic search of the property continued, detectives have also been seen holding a box full of pens, markers and crayons – as well as biohazard bags – as they exited the home.

Today marks six days since the 4-year-old was rescued from the Tonkin Crescent home in Carnarvon, 18 days after she was allegedly snatched from her parents' tent about 75km away at the Blowholes campsite.

A tradie who worked inside the home has informed police Kelly told him he had a young daughter.

Cleo Smith was taken from a campsite in Carnavon, Western Australia.

The Australian reports the painter, who painted the Homeswest house for Western Australia's public housing department, told police he had seen a room that looked like it was decorated for a little girl, with shelves that were lined with dolls.

Kelly's former social media pages show he had an apparent interest in dolls. The 36-year-old called himself Bratz DeLuca, a name appropriated from one of his favourite brands of doll.

Soon after his arrest, pictures he had posted to his Facebook account began circulating among the public, sparking widespread media coverage.

In one photo, shared to his account last April, Kelly poses with a doll inside his car.

Other pictures from his social media account show him similarly posing with Bratz dolls in the shot, and in one he is wearing a shirt bearing the Bratz dolls logo, while a separate post shows shelves lined with dolls.

The head of Taskforce Rodia, Superintendent Rod Wilde, refused to confirm whether dolls were found inside Kelly's public housing property.

Kelly was arrested by WA Police late on Tuesday night in Carnarvon.

Cleo had vanished during a family camping trip at the Blowholes campsite on October 16 and was missing for an agonising 18 days, with the case captivating Australians.

WA Police Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine said the child appeared to be physically well when she was miraculously rescued from the home, located on Tonkin Crescent.

"The lights were on and she was playing with toys, I think that's about all I want to say.

"This is still a matter that needs to go before the courts. There's certain aspects about what we saw that is going to be evidence."

Kelly has since been charged with forcibly or fraudulently taking or enticing a child and was remanded in custody for four weeks.

Police say they do not believe Cleo's alleged abduction was planned. They are investigating a theory that Kelly came across Cleo by chance when he visited the Blowholes Campground.

They suspected he had been to the campsite at least once to deliver cannabis for the personal use of backpackers.

Kelly was not an obvious person for investigators to focus on as they began the work of finding Cleo.

He was not a frequent visitor to the campground where Cleo vanished in the early hours of October 16.

Kelly was brought into custody on Tuesday and questioned for hours before police released a statement late on Thursday, saying he had been charged.

He is due to face court again in December.