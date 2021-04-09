Baaad goat: Goat in America arrested for attempted home break-in

You hear stories about people being arrested, but goats not so much. Photo / 123rf

You hear about humans being arrested but never animals.

However one goat in America has found himself on the wrong side with local police.

Earlier this week police in eastern North Carolina "arrested" a goat after an attempted break-in was reported.

"When we arrived Billy was hanging out around the windows of the house," police said in a social media post.

Edit 1211hrs : Billy has been picked up by his owner to finish his sentence in house arrest We recieved a report for a... Posted by Greenville, NC Police Animal Protective Services - "Lost and found Pets" on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The goat known as "Billy" was taken to the city's animal shelter but was soon picked up by his owner "to finish his sentence in house arrest", Greenville, NC Police said.

"We are happy to report that Billy has been arrested and is no longer a threat."

The social media post by police was accompanied by a photo of the goat with its eyes averted and standing over a conspicuous scattering of what appear to be french fries.

Many Facebook users found the funny side of Billy's arrest.

"He is not a Baaaaad goat ... (sic)," one commenter wrote.

"Did you bribe this suspect with French fries?!!?"