A woman in Sydney, Australia, has been charged with murdering her husband, almost 18 months since he was last seen. Photo / 123rf

A woman has been charged with murdering her husband, almost 18 months since he was last seen.

NSW police allege she cut up the 62-year-old’s body in order to hide his remains.

An investigation into the man’s disappearance began in July 2023 when police were called to a home at Greenacre in Sydney’s west after he had not been seen since May that year.

Police deemed his disappearance suspicious.

A 53-year-old woman, the missing man’s wife, was arrested at a hospital in Bankstown on Thursday.