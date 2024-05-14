Chris Dawson was found guilty of his wife’s murder. Photo / NCA Newswire, Gaye Gerard

After a wide-ranging attack on a verdict sensationally finding Chris Dawson guilty of murdering his wife more than 40 years ago, prosecutors are set to explain why they say this decision was correct.

The former-PE teacher is challenging the verdict in the New South Wales Court of Criminal Appeal arguing that it was not possible to prove he killed Lynette Dawson on January 9, 1982, beyond reasonable doubt.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison convicted Dawson of murder in August 2022 and sentenced the ex-Newtown Jets rugby league player to at most 24 years in prison.

On Monday, the 75-year-old’s barrister Belinda Rigg, SC, argued the judge was wrong to come to this verdict and that there was not enough proof to definitively show that Lynette Dawson was not still alive on January 8, 1982.

On that day, Dawson claims he received a phone call from his wife saying she needed a few days away from him and their children to think things over.

He alleges she then disappeared to start a new life without contacting anyone because of the distress caused by his pursuit of a teenage student.

Instead, Justice Harrison found that Dawson killed his wife and disposed of her body because of his infatuation with the girl.

Rigg has argued the judge wrongly used lies by Dawson as inferences he was guilty of the crime.

Joanne Curtis was a schoolgirl when she moved in with Chris Dawson, just days after his wife went missing. Photo / News Corp Australia

She also said the 40-year delay deprived her client of the chance to call evidence such as phone records and eyewitness testimony which could have proved his wife was still alive but which now were lost to time.

Rigg will finish her arguments today.

She will be followed by submissions by crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield who is expected to defend Justice Harrison’s reasoning.

Dawson’s full jail stint will expire in August 2046 and he will be able to apply for parole in August 2041.